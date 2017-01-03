Hazel Ruth Kidd

Hazel Ruth Kidd

A Remembrance of Life Graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at 3 p.m. from the Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Maryville.

