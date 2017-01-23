Greg Wilson named to Blount County Ec...

Greg Wilson named to Blount County Economic Development Board

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Daily Times

Greg Wilson has been named to the Blount County Economic Development Board, the agency that represents Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County's industrial, corporate headquarter, technological and commercial development, according to a release. Wilson, the Maryville regional president of First Tennessee Bank, has held various community roles since first moving to the area in 2000, including serving on the boards of the Blount County Chamber, United Way of Blount County, the Maryville City Foundation, the Maryville City Schools Foundation, American Red Cross Blount County and the Blount Partnership Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wbir/Heather Haley 42 min Knowledge Bone 5
those pink hats 4 women 7 hr sensual cinnamon 3
million women marches 7 hr ThomasA 26
speak 7 dialects of chinese? 7 hr Makin Muny 1
Review: Dependable Motors-Knoxville (Jan '13) 9 hr freewillie17 20
News Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07) 12 hr South Knox Hombre 67
pain 23 hr Chasity 2
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,665 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC