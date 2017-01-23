Greg Wilson named to Blount County Economic Development Board
Greg Wilson has been named to the Blount County Economic Development Board, the agency that represents Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County's industrial, corporate headquarter, technological and commercial development, according to a release. Wilson, the Maryville regional president of First Tennessee Bank, has held various community roles since first moving to the area in 2000, including serving on the boards of the Blount County Chamber, United Way of Blount County, the Maryville City Foundation, the Maryville City Schools Foundation, American Red Cross Blount County and the Blount Partnership Foundation.
