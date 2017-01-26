Free program offered to help smokers quit
The Peer Support Academy of Blount County is offering a Tobacco Free Program on Mondays, beginning Jan. 30 through March 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. The location will be Peninsula Blount Clinic, 210 Simmons St., Maryville. Topics to be covered include stress management, wellness and behavior change techniques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|million women marches
|5 hr
|Misfit 0676
|59
|Trump supporters vs Clinton Supporters
|5 hr
|Just Saying
|1
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|17 hr
|I know
|10
|Let's chat (Jan '16)
|Wed
|LadyR
|3
|New Blount County Mugshots (May '13)
|Wed
|Allen
|3
|Sex offender to be extradited to Indiana, arres...
|Tue
|72vette
|1
|Blount Mem Hospital
|Jan 22
|Hiker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC