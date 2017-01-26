Free program offered to help smokers ...

Free program offered to help smokers quit

Tuesday Read more: Daily Times

The Peer Support Academy of Blount County is offering a Tobacco Free Program on Mondays, beginning Jan. 30 through March 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. The location will be Peninsula Blount Clinic, 210 Simmons St., Maryville. Topics to be covered include stress management, wellness and behavior change techniques.

