Four arrested after short standoff in Blount County

Blount County Sheriffs have arrested four individuals, three of whom are juveniles, after a brief standoff outside of a residence on Alnwick Boulevard Friday morning. Taylor Johnathan Perkins, 19, of Blue Forrest Court, Maryville, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

