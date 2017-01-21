Four arrested after short standoff in Blount County
Blount County Sheriffs have arrested four individuals, three of whom are juveniles, after a brief standoff outside of a residence on Alnwick Boulevard Friday morning. Taylor Johnathan Perkins, 19, of Blue Forrest Court, Maryville, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
