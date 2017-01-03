Everett Senior Center hosts ballroom ...

Everett Senior Center hosts ballroom dance Jan. 7

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Daily Times

The Everett Senior Dance group will be hosting its first dance of the new year on Saturday evening, Jan. 7 at Everett Senior Center, located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.

