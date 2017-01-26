Everett Senior Center continues series on diabetes
Sweet Spot, a diabetes seminar, will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Christy Lucas, pharmacist at Lowe's Drug, will be the presenter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 cent gas tax hike
|28 min
|Agree
|3
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|3 hr
|Tug
|2
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|4 hr
|Disgusted LADY
|2
|Rhemetoid arthrits doctor
|11 hr
|Asking
|1
|HOOKERS all over jellico tn, cops dont care ? a... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|lollipoop
|14
|Sad day in America
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|51
|The Lillelid murders: remembering a crime that ... (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Dianagrandin
|14
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC