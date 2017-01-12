Enjoy country breakfast at Chilhowee View
Chilhowee View Community Center, 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, will host a country breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan.14. The menu will include ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
