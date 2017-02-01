Dubb's Resaturant era ends as demolit...

Dubb's Resaturant era ends as demolition begins

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Times

Maryville landmark Dubb's Restaurant is being torn down as Leon Williams Contractors start demolition Monday of the building located at 1100 Foch St. The Blount County staple opened in 1959 and closed in September 2015 following the death of longtime owner and operator Darrell 'Red' McCall. A spokesperson for the contractor said a Sleep Outfitters will be built at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tolerant Liberals 4 min golden calf 5
Crabby Car Calamusa 1 hr Nasty 1
Protester Similarities 1 hr golden calf 7
liberal lesbian women four muslims 3 hr Voter 8
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) 4 hr Concord 11
Adam Sinnott 4 hr Weezer 9
Looking for natasha ramsey 6 hr Levi 5
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC