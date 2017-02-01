Dubb's Resaturant era ends as demolition begins
Maryville landmark Dubb's Restaurant is being torn down as Leon Williams Contractors start demolition Monday of the building located at 1100 Foch St. The Blount County staple opened in 1959 and closed in September 2015 following the death of longtime owner and operator Darrell 'Red' McCall. A spokesperson for the contractor said a Sleep Outfitters will be built at the site.
