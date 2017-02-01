DeVos nomination for education secretary passes U.S. Senate committee
The U.S Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee has voted to favorably report the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary to the full Senate for approval. The vote passed 12-11.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tolerant Liberals
|37 min
|Voter
|2
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|40 min
|Voter
|8
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Concord
|11
|Adam Sinnott
|1 hr
|Weezer
|9
|Looking for natasha ramsey
|3 hr
|Levi
|5
|Protester Similarities
|5 hr
|Bull Durham
|6
|Quit blaming whites for your problems
|8 hr
|Bull Durham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC