Cycology Bicycles to host ride, clinic Jan. 7
Cycology Bicycles in Maryville will hold its first Resolution Ride, a free social-paced ride to help riders kick off fitness resolutions. Beginners should come at 10 a.m Saturday, Jan. 7, for a bike skills and safety clinic before the ride.
