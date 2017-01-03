Cycology Bicycles to host ride, clini...

Cycology Bicycles to host ride, clinic Jan. 7

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Daily Times

Cycology Bicycles in Maryville will hold its first Resolution Ride, a free social-paced ride to help riders kick off fitness resolutions. Beginners should come at 10 a.m Saturday, Jan. 7, for a bike skills and safety clinic before the ride.

