Crime 34 mins ago 5:35 p.m.7lbs of marijuana, $6K seized in Blount Co. drug bust

Blount County Sheriff's deputies investigating a robbery found and seized seven pounds of marijuana, a stolen gun and more than $6,000 in cash at a residence near Rockford on Monday. Deputies responded to a call around 1 p.m. from a resident who said he heard gunshots in the area of Cusick Road near Tammy Circle in Rockford.

