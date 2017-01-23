Crime 27 mins ago 5:33 p.m.Blount County officers arrest three...
Officers were sent out to a home off Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville after getting a tip that an escaped juvenile inmate from Chattanooga was there. After an hour-long standoff, they arrested 19-year-old Taylor Johnathan Perkins and three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, for possession of various drugs and other charges.
