Country breakfast to be served up at Chilhowee View

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Daily Times

Chilhowee View Community Center, 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, will host a country breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan.14. The menu will include ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.

