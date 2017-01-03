Beginner's tai chi starts Jan. 17
Beginner's tai chi classes will start Jan. 17 at Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. Morning classes are held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody know gary marlow that dates emmett...
|16 min
|Zues
|1
|Does anyone know emmetta barnett bailey?
|20 min
|Zues
|2
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Kim Blows
|193
|Electrolux a great place to work ..agree / disa... (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Unsafenorth
|71
|Arrested again
|7 hr
|Knoxville
|1
|Petitions aim to stop bands from performing in ...
|Wed
|Hugh D Right
|1
|relocating
|Wed
|Emilyam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC