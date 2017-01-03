Beginner's tai chi starts Jan. 17

Beginner's tai chi starts Jan. 17

Wednesday

Beginner's tai chi classes will start Jan. 17 at Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu & Tai Chi, located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. Morning classes are held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

