Asbury Place graduates CNAs
Asbury Place, a continuing care retirement community in Maryville, presented pins and certificates to its five certified nursing assistant course graduates on Jan. 4. CNAs work under the direction of nurses to provide hands-on care in a variety of health care settings. From left are L.J. Olafson, Kellie Brewer, instructor Suzanne Ulino, Rosemary Burns, Timothy Metcalf and Jason Boone.
