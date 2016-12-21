NAMI offering free course on coping with mental illness
If a family member or loved one suffers from mental illness, you know how devastating the effects can be. He or she may live with you or depend on you for care.
#1 Saturday Dec 17
Hi from NYC! I'd like to take this opportunity to back the mission of NAMI and groups like it. Now, with 1 in 6 Americans taking a psychiatric medicine, groups like NAMI are even more important. I used to the Chief Librarian at New York State Psychiatric Institution/Columbia Psychiatry, my name is Will Jiang, and I have dedicated much of the past two decades writing about mental health. I feel I offer quite a unique perspective being both a mental health professional and recipient of mental health services. I invite you to check out my author blog at http://www.mentalhealthbooks.net . Salud!
