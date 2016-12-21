Master Gardeners to hold information session

The Blount County Master Gardener Association and the UT Extension Office of Blount County will host an informational session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Blount County Public Library in the Dorothy Herron Room. The open information session will offer all the details on the upcoming 2017 Master Gardener 12-week training course that is scheduled to begin Jan. 18, 2017.

