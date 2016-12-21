Managing Retirement Decisions will be topic
Everett Senior Center will present a series of classes on Managing Retirement Decisions from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 9 at the center, located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Presenter will be Ken Catledge, Retirement Income Certified Professional.
