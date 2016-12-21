Madison Avenue hosting ladies night out
A ladies night out featuring food, fun, fellowship, fashion and inspiration will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Ave., Maryville. Cost is $20 and a nursery will be provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sad day in America
|1 hr
|qwerty
|37
|Anybody know anything about Russ Walker?
|3 hr
|justagirl90
|1
|Attention Snowflakes
|4 hr
|American
|67
|north knox dealer
|8 hr
|XXX
|2
|Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant
|9 hr
|Lives near here
|2
|Trump Closing the Internet
|10 hr
|XXX
|2
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|Kim
|184
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC