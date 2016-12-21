Madison Avenue hosting ladies night out

A ladies night out featuring food, fun, fellowship, fashion and inspiration will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Ave., Maryville. Cost is $20 and a nursery will be provided.

