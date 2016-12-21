Longest Night Observance planned at B...

Longest Night Observance planned at Broadway UMC

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Daily Times

Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, will hold a Longest Night Observance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. On this longest night of the year, this service will be a time of reflection and light to remind everyone that in the midst of hurts and grief, Jesus came into the world to bring light and love to all. Candles will be lit during this service.

