Longest Night Observance planned at Broadway UMC
Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, will hold a Longest Night Observance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. On this longest night of the year, this service will be a time of reflection and light to remind everyone that in the midst of hurts and grief, Jesus came into the world to bring light and love to all. Candles will be lit during this service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Scott Mclain legal troubles are coming to a... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Cant Believe
|57
|This would be "unpresidented"
|2 hr
|Radical Islam
|40
|rad tech cheese
|6 hr
|Alton Benes
|2
|Stupid Obama?
|16 hr
|carrotandpeas
|16
|what is the best strip club (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Citizen
|50
|Sad day in America
|Sat
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|Sat
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC