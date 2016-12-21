How One Retailer Is Tackling a Digital Strategy

To address the various aspects of what one could consider a digital strategy, Donna Perkins, pricebook manager for Calloway Oil, Maryville, Tenn., tackles many elements one at a time. Here are three of her solutions ... Calloway Oil, which operates 42 E-Z Stop stores, uses ExxonMobil's Return and Earn loyalty system, a price rollback at the pump that occurs at the dispenser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.