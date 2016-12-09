Maryville police are searching for a man accused of causing a traffic crash last month that resulted in the death of a mother of six children. The Maryville Police Department says Edward Stephenson, 29. was driving a vehicle on November 2 at 5:05 p.m. that was involved in a crash on Robert C. Jackson Drive at Percheron Street.

