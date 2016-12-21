Dramatic moment Tennessee driver save...

Dramatic moment Tennessee driver saved lives by using his tow truck ...

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Daily Mail

Dramatic moment Tennessee driver saved lives by using his tow truck as a shield to stop wrong-way driver in throes of diabetic attack Jennifer Myers recorded the incident on her cell phone while driving on Highway 321 in Blount County, Tennessee, earlier this week The driver of a tow truck likely saved the life of an incapacitated driver as well as possibly other motorists on a Tennessee highway earlier this week. The dramatic incident was filmed on a cell phone video by Jennifer Myers, who first noticed that a dark-colored SUV was driving the wrong way on Highway 321 in Blount County, Tennessee, according to WVLT-TV .

Maryville, TN

