Diabetes seminar set Jan. 12
Sweet Spot, a diabetes seminar, will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Christy Lucas, pharmacist at Lowe's Drug, will be the presenter.
