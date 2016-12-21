Diabetes seminar set Jan. 12

Thursday Dec 22

Sweet Spot, a diabetes seminar, will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Christy Lucas, pharmacist at Lowe's Drug, will be the presenter.

