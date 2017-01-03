Deadline nears for ladies night out

Deadline nears for ladies night out

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Daily Times

A ladies night out featuring food, fun, fellowship, fashion and inspiration will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Ave., Maryville. Women in the community are invited.

Read more at Daily Times.

Maryville, TN

