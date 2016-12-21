Cub Scout Pack 800 thanks Kroger for support
Cub Scout Pack 800 presented the Maryville Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, with a plaque of appreciation Wednesday for allowing the Scouts to sell popcorn outside the grocery store during their annual Scout for Food popcorn fundraiser.
