City Council Wants 4 Early Voting Sites For March Election; Cost Is $15,000 Each
Sites chosen were the Election Office off Amnicola Highway, Northgate, the Brainerd Youth and Family Development Center on Brainerd Road and the South Chattanooga Youth and Family Development Center on 40th Street. Council Chairman Moses Freeman said he was advised by Kerry Steelman, election administrator, that the cost will be $15,000 per site.
