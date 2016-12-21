Broadway Men to host pancake breakfast
Broadway United Methodist Church will again host its annual pancake breakfast, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 before the Maryville-Alcoa Christmas parade. Cost for the breakfast is $6 for adults, $3 for children or $15 for a family.
