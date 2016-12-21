Blount students make dean's list at A...

Blount students make dean's list at Austin Peay

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Daily Times

Tyler Johnson, Tabitha Montague, Sarah Roach, Kevin Hanson and Eric Vidal, of Maryville and Daniel Mace of Rockford made the list. Austin Peay State University is located in Clarksville.

