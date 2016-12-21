Artist Plemons offering classes

Local artist Lyda Plemons will be offering water media classes at the Hobby Lobby, located at 505 Foothills Plaza in Maryville. Classes will be held Jan.4, 11 and 18. In addition, she teaches ongoing oil painting classes at her artist's studio in Maryville on Thursday mornings.

