2 adults, 2 juveniles charged with burglary, vandalism of Maryville Christian School

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Four people, including two juveniles, are in custody after Blount County deputies say they broke into and vandalized Maryville Christian School at least twice over the Christmas weekend. Benjamin Allen Hurley, 18, of Morgantown, West Virginia, is charged with two counts of burglary of a business, one count of vandalism and one count of evading arrest.

