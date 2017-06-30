Suspect arrested in unrelated shootin...

Suspect arrested in unrelated shooting, assault cases

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A shooting outside a Marysville, Washington apartment complex left a 59-year-old man dead. The Everett Herald reports the shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May '17 Gang gang 16
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16) Feb '17 Kenny 3
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
News Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06) Mar '16 Kat 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Marysville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 282,320,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC