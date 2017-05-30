Ayy, Chiwawa! Roadwork to begin Monday
Crews from Reece Construction of Marysville will rebuild and widen the road from Wending Lane at milepost 3.35 to Sumac Lane at milepost 4.57. They'll be out Monday installing traffic-control signs in the project area, Chelan County Public Works spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons said in a news release.
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Kenny
|3
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06)
|Mar '16
|Kat
|2
