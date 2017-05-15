First Street sting nets three bars for overservice over Cinco de Mayo
Snohomish Police officers and state Liquor and Cannabis Board agents conducted undercover operations as well as an emphasis foot patrol with four officers that night. "We had a very heavy presence," Police Chief John Flood said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Kenny
|3
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06)
|Mar '16
|Kat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC