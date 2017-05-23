Colfax Police say child made up abduction story
Police say the child was at a friends house playing video games and didn't want to get in trouble so he made up the abduction story. Colfax Police say they need the public's help after an attempted abduction of a child around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
