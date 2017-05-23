Colfax Police say child made up abduc...

Colfax Police say child made up abduction story

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Police say the child was at a friends house playing video games and didn't want to get in trouble so he made up the abduction story. Colfax Police say they need the public's help after an attempted abduction of a child around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16) Feb '17 Kenny 3
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
News Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06) Mar '16 Kat 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Marysville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC