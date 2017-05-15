Mom: Son nearly walked into traffic after escaping daycare
A good Samaritan saw the toddler on the side of the road at night and stopped to help him. MARYSVILLE, WA A Washington state mother is looking for answers after her 2-year-old escaped his daycare and nearly walked into busy traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Kenny
|3
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06)
|Mar '16
|Kat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC