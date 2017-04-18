Marysville police find wanted man hid...

Marysville police find wanted man hiding in tree stump

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Marysville police chased a man wanted on Deparment of Corrections warrants down Interstate 5 on Sunday and eventually found him, thanks to a police dog, in a stump. An officer spotted a vehicle known to police in the 4900 block of 100th Street Northeast, a police spokesman said.

Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Marysville, WA

