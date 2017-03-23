State to pay $1.87M to 4 kids sexuall...

State to pay $1.87M to 4 kids sexually abused at day care

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The state of Washington has agreed to pay $1.87 million to four children who were sexually assaulted at a day care center. The Seattle Times reports the state agreed to the payment to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of the children for abuse at Moore's All Hours Daycare in Marysville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16) Feb '17 Kenny 3
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
News Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06) Mar '16 Kat 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marysville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC