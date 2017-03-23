Snohomish County Sheriff's Office warns of kidnapping scam
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Everett police are warning the public about a frightening "kidnapping scam" making the rounds in the area. The scam involves the victim receiving a phone call where the caller tells the victim they have kidnapped their child or other relative and demand ransom money from the victim.
