Snohomish County Sheriff's Office warns of kidnapping scam

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: My Edmonds

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Everett police are warning the public about a frightening "kidnapping scam" making the rounds in the area. The scam involves the victim receiving a phone call where the caller tells the victim they have kidnapped their child or other relative and demand ransom money from the victim.

