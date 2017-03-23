Father of Marysville shooter appeals ...

Father of Marysville shooter appeals firearms conviction

Wednesday Mar 8

The lawyer for the father of the Washington teenager who fatally shot his classmates in a high school cafeteria in 2014 asked a federal appeals court to throw out the father's conviction for illegally possessing firearms. John Henry Browne told a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday prosecutors failed to prove Raymond Fryberg was served a 2002 domestic violence protection order, which would have prohibited him from possessing firearms.

