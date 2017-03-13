Bill To Improve Students' Mental Heal...

Bill To Improve Students' Mental Health Moves On In Washington Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Last year, gun violence shook communities in Marysville and on Whidbey Island, Washington. Some lawmakers in Olympia said it was the result of inadequate mental health resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to lake Stevens Feb 17 Joanne 1
Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16) Feb '17 Kenny 3
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
News Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06) Mar '16 Kat 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Marysville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC