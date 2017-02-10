Every Single Republican Member of Congress from Washington State Is...

Turns out that Congressman Dave Reichert isn't the only Republican representative from Washington State who's hiding from his constituents , apparently in fear of creating the conditions for "YouTube moment[s]" like these during the upcoming Congressional recess. The state's three other Republican members of Congress aren't planning to hold public meetings this month, either, despite the fact that many constituents demand to know why their reps are intent on gutting the Affordable Care Act-an effort that received a shot in the arm with the confirmation of Tom "Conflict of Interest" Price as health secretary-without offering a sane plan to replace it.

