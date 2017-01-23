Old Saint Edward seminary should be a hotel, park commission says
Under the deal, a Seattle developer will restore the seminary, and reopen it as a lodge-style hotel and restaurant. In addition, Daniels Real Estate of Seattle will purchase 10 acres of undeveloped waterfront property, and give it to state parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
|Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sethorin99
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06)
|Mar '16
|Kat
|2
|development at Smokey Point (Mar '06)
|Nov '15
|Arlo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC