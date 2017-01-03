Marysville is growing fast. Here's wh...

Marysville is growing fast. Here's what residents think of that

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

In Cora Milholland's lifetime, Marysville has grown from under 2,000 residents to over 60,000. Since the time he arrived in the 90's, says Loren Cook, the population has tripled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Dec 18 Sam 4
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
Marysville swingers forum Jul '16 Sethorin99 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
News Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06) Mar '16 Kat 2
development at Smokey Point (Mar '06) Nov '15 Arlo 9
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Marysville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC