City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach ...

City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach department says 'Don't Drip and Drive'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Waterland Blog

The City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach department says "Motorists should fix leaks so they 'Don't Drip and Drive'": Motorists in Burien can find an affordable fix and keep pollutants out of Puget Sound, thanks to the "Don't Drip and Drive" program. As part of the program, participating repair shops across Washington will conduct a free visual leak inspection .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Dec 18 Sam 4
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
Winco Foods (Jan '06) Sep '16 Kathryn Brown 136
Marysville swingers forum Jul '16 Sethorin99 1
News Class Reunions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
News Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06) Mar '16 Kat 2
development at Smokey Point (Mar '06) Nov '15 Arlo 9
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Marysville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,295

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC