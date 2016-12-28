City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach department says 'Don't Drip and Drive'
The City of Burien's Stormwater Outreach department says "Motorists should fix leaks so they 'Don't Drip and Drive'": Motorists in Burien can find an affordable fix and keep pollutants out of Puget Sound, thanks to the "Don't Drip and Drive" program. As part of the program, participating repair shops across Washington will conduct a free visual leak inspection .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec 17
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Winco Foods (Jan '06)
|Sep '16
|Kathryn Brown
|136
|Marysville swingers forum
|Jul '16
|Sethorin99
|1
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Stripper found guilty of violating exotic dance... (May '06)
|Mar '16
|Kat
|2
|development at Smokey Point (Mar '06)
|Nov '15
|Arlo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC