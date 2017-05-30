Sobriety checkpoint location announced for tonight

The State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff's Office and Marysville Police Department, announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will be held tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight on Industrial Parkway north of Scottslawn Road in Marysville. The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.