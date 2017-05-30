Sobriety checkpoint location announced for tonight
The State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff's Office and Marysville Police Department, announced today that a sobriety checkpoint will be held tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight on Industrial Parkway north of Scottslawn Road in Marysville. The checkpoints will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speeders in the ville
|May 27
|Flo
|4
|What Drugs Do To Your Face
|May 21
|Animal Patrol
|1
|Alpha containers
|May 21
|Tam
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|May 21
|Skankophobe
|24
|Lime build up from water
|May 12
|Capt Bart
|3
|for.. umm (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Guest
|3
|Lez be honest (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC