Painting a lifeline for disabled Marysville resident who uses mouth to create
Gripping the handle of a long paintbrush in his teeth, he alternately clenches and relaxes his jaws as the bristles flutter up and down, casting trails of orange on his work. Marshall, 46, will repeat this motion much of the day, pausing only to reload his brush, change a color or cast a good-natured barb at a fellow artist at the Creative Foundations studio.
