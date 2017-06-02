How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 in about 3 seconds

Acura likes to boast that its powerful, precise NSX is "the only supercar designed, developed and manufactured in the U.S." With no apologies to Chevrolet's Corvette, Ford's Mustang GT or Dodge's Charger, Challenger or Viper, the Acura folks say their second-generation NSX, new for 2017, combines classic sports car sensibilities with cutting-edge car technology to create an entirely unique driving experience. Assembled at Acura's high-performance plant in Marysville, Ohio, the NSX chassis uses a space-age combination of ultra-high-strength steel and very lightweight aluminum, married to a largely aluminum body and driven by a hybrid drivetrain with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine and three direct-drive electric motors.

