How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Tr...

How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 in about 3 seconds

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Acura likes to boast that its powerful, precise NSX is "the only supercar designed, developed and manufactured in the U.S." With no apologies to Chevrolet's Corvette, Ford's Mustang GT or Dodge's Charger, Challenger or Viper, the Acura folks say their second-generation NSX, new for 2017, combines classic sports car sensibilities with cutting-edge car technology to create an entirely unique driving experience. Assembled at Acura's high-performance plant in Marysville, Ohio, the NSX chassis uses a space-age combination of ultra-high-strength steel and very lightweight aluminum, married to a largely aluminum body and driven by a hybrid drivetrain with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine and three direct-drive electric motors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Speeders in the ville May 27 Flo 4
What Drugs Do To Your Face May 21 Animal Patrol 1
Alpha containers May 21 Tam 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) May 21 Skankophobe 24
Lime build up from water May 12 Capt Bart 3
for.. umm (Jun '13) Apr '17 Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Apr '17 Guest 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC