Grand jury indicts Marysville man in ...

Grand jury indicts Marysville man in roommatea s beating death

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A Union County grand jury has indicted a Marysville man, accusing him of beating his long-time friend and roommate to death last month. The grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday against Todd Michael Lane, 43, on single counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the death of 45-year-old John Dixon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager 1 min John Q Public 1
Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept 8 min John Q Public 1
Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach Sun Rupert Smirkdoc 4
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ... Jun 12 Stratosphere Recr... 1
Lime build up from water Jun 11 Big Jim 4
News How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ... Jun 4 No Sales 1
Speeders in the ville May 27 Flo 4
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC