Grand jury indicts Marysville man in roommatea s beating death
A Union County grand jury has indicted a Marysville man, accusing him of beating his long-time friend and roommate to death last month. The grand jury returned the indictment Tuesday against Todd Michael Lane, 43, on single counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the death of 45-year-old John Dixon.
