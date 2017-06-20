2018 Honda Accord preview

2018 Honda Accord preview

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Car Connection

The 2018 Honda Accord will be an all-new version of the popular mid-size sedan last redesigned for the 2013 model year. The tenth-generation Accord will ride on new underpinnings, and use a pair of revised 4-cylinder engines, eliminating the previous V-6 that's been the top engine option for many years now.

